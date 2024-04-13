Forget-me-nots in Hawes

A pretty spring display outside a house in Hawes on the first day of the melodeon workshops weekend. Rather an inclement day of plenty of rain and a cold wind. Not to worry, I'd brought my coat.
Breakfast was initially a bit confusing as the hotel has changed hands from last year and they now just do a continental buffet - absolutely fine when you realise they're not going to come and take your cooked fry-up order.
Full day of workshops with Archie CM looking at modulation, chord substitutions and inversions using a new tune of his and Brink of July by Rob H. Very interesting and practical. Lunch in the museum's café was very tasty - I should have gone for the soup but of course I couldn't resist the Wensleydale toastie.
After the workshops, including a mini one on Irish tunes, I dodged the showers to get back to the hotel for a quick rest. Met Helen in The Chippie for a huge portion of cod and chips with bread and butter and tea.
Tutors concert to end the day and Helen and I got there early for front row seats - nice mix of styles with end spot from Andy C and then a joint play through of a favourite tune of Bob's. Bob was the originator and organiser of the weekend, but sadly died last autumn.
Ended the evening in the Board Inn chatting with some other course participants and staying far too late talking nonsense and old times with tutors Andy, Archie and Paul S.