Hillsborough colour

As I walked down to catch my tram after a quick breakfast of toast at R's.
A long morning's journey but luckily no delays or problems. Tram to Sheffield station, a very busy train to Leeds, and a less busy train to Garsdale. Alas the views from this classic rail route along the Settle to Carlisle line were non-existent with the low mizzle that obscured the hills.
At Garsdale, the Little White Bus rail shuttle was waiting and I rushed to get on board out of the wind and wet. At Hawes, I was able to leave my luggage at the hotel. I walked to the Wensleydale Creamery for lunch in Calvert's Restaurant - Wensleydale rarebit with chunky chips. Absolutely delicious.
Felt quite full after, and once I'd done some shopping, I couldn't resist a cake and tea - going for a Yorkshire rascal as I'd never had one - seemed to be a squashed scone. Felt rather icky after.
First event of the melodeons workshop weekend after, an early arrivals session in the market hall - terrible echo and it was difficult for people to keep in time. Not a great session. Still quite full, I nibbled a small piece of quiche in my room in case I got hungry later before walking to the museum for registration and another session. This one not great either.
Music continued in the Fountain pub and this being fewer people was a little more enjoyable - hung around till 12.