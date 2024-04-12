Previous
Hillsborough colour by boxplayer
Hillsborough colour

As I walked down to catch my tram after a quick breakfast of toast at R's.

A long morning's journey but luckily no delays or problems. Tram to Sheffield station, a very busy train to Leeds, and a less busy train to Garsdale. Alas the views from this classic rail route along the Settle to Carlisle line were non-existent with the low mizzle that obscured the hills.

At Garsdale, the Little White Bus rail shuttle was waiting and I rushed to get on board out of the wind and wet. At Hawes, I was able to leave my luggage at the hotel. I walked to the Wensleydale Creamery for lunch in Calvert's Restaurant - Wensleydale rarebit with chunky chips. Absolutely delicious.

Felt quite full after, and once I'd done some shopping, I couldn't resist a cake and tea - going for a Yorkshire rascal as I'd never had one - seemed to be a squashed scone. Felt rather icky after.

First event of the melodeons workshop weekend after, an early arrivals session in the market hall - terrible echo and it was difficult for people to keep in time. Not a great session. Still quite full, I nibbled a small piece of quiche in my room in case I got hungry later before walking to the museum for registration and another session. This one not great either.

Music continued in the Fountain pub and this being fewer people was a little more enjoyable - hung around till 12.

Short video of the pub session with dancing https://365project.org/boxplayer/365/2024-04-12
Yorkshire specials https://365project.org/boxplayer/extras/2024-04-12

12 April 2024
Hillsborough, Sheffield
Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 15th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 14 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
Brigette ace
Appealing shot - in a slice of life kinda way. I went to Sheffield years ago visiting an occupational therapy friend when who i worked with at St Mary's Paddington back in the day - Sheffield was his home town.
April 13th, 2024  
bkb in the city
Nice and bright
April 13th, 2024  
Christina ace
Wonderful murals, much better than drab grey frontage!
April 13th, 2024  
Dorothy ace
Nice murals.
April 13th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Intriguing
April 13th, 2024  
LManning (Laura) ace
Terrific placement of the very purple lady.
April 13th, 2024  
Dawn ace
Nice and cheery
April 13th, 2024  
