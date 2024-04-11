Previous
Salmon of Steel by boxplayer
Salmon of Steel

Outside Sheffield railway station. Created by Wakefield-based scrap metal artist Jason Heppenstall from Sheffield steel, recycled cutlery and tools - and two 1960s lamps.

A very long day - starting at St Pancras for the 7.30 train to Sheffield and a day in the office there. Nice to be with Sheffield colleagues for a change.

J, J, R and I popped out to Kommune street food halls for lunch. My bao buns were nice but unfortunately R had to wait ages as the Korean chicken place lost her order. We brought back huge intricately crafted doughnuts to make up for it.

After we went out again to the Riverside pub for a few drinks and chat. Boss J left us to eat there - a very nice pie and mash with peas and gravy.

R and I popped into the eurosession after to say hello to A who was playing. I played a couple of tunes before we got an Uber back to R's.

11 April 2024
Sheffield
Phil Howcroft ace
A salmon in sheffield ? What's the connection ?
April 11th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Cool statute
April 11th, 2024  
