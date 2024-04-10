Victory of Eagles

Book 5 of the fantasy series featuring dragons in an alternative Napoleonic era. Napoleon has invaded England and the hero and his trusty dragon Temeraire are still under a conviction for treason.



My headache hung around all night and I didn't sleep all that well and felt worse by morning, felt I was actually coming down with something.



Non-working day luckily so I could take it easy and after a bowl of porridge laden with seeds and blueberries and a nap I felt better. Packed for a day of work in Sheffield and a weekend of music workshops. Lots of green stuff and poached salmon for lunch to try and ward off any lurgy.



10 April 2024

Walthamstow E17