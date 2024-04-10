Previous
Victory of Eagles by boxplayer
Victory of Eagles

Book 5 of the fantasy series featuring dragons in an alternative Napoleonic era. Napoleon has invaded England and the hero and his trusty dragon Temeraire are still under a conviction for treason.

My headache hung around all night and I didn't sleep all that well and felt worse by morning, felt I was actually coming down with something.

Non-working day luckily so I could take it easy and after a bowl of porridge laden with seeds and blueberries and a nap I felt better. Packed for a day of work in Sheffield and a weekend of music workshops. Lots of green stuff and poached salmon for lunch to try and ward off any lurgy.

10 April 2024
Walthamstow E17
Casablanca ace
My boy loves these! Big fan of this kind of fantasy genre.
April 10th, 2024  
Boxplayer ace
@casablanca oh brilliant! She's really good at thinking through how her alternate world works.
April 10th, 2024  
Bill Davidson
Sounds like a good weekend ahead of you. Stay well!
April 10th, 2024  
