Going home

Well at least that's what she's probably doing, entering the station at Pimlico.



Into the office, stopping off first thing at Hotel Chocolat in Victoria to pick up chocolates for Dave's colleagues S and L who have 50th birthdays coming up.



Several team members in which was nice but sitting right next to me was one of the very loud people who's always on Teams calls. How surprised was I when he leaned over and said he knew I wasn't keen on people having meetings at their desks and to let him know if he got too loud! My reputation precedes me...



At lunchtime a few of us went to choir for the first summer term rehearsal not just J who normally goes, but IE and K too - looks like it's going to be an interesting piece by a Norwegian composer along the lines of Ola Gjeilo.



Ridiculous farrago of a senior staff briefing after that, focusing on the incoming 60 percent workplace attendance requirement. Left most of us more confused than before though it looks like it's going to be quite hardline and the HR person I spoke to after admitted what we already knew - that they're clamping down so much because people haven't been coming in at all let alone the 40 percent they've been supposed to.



Incensed - as always it's the law abiding types like us that have to suffer because of those who have been allowed to get away with not doing what they should.



Had a headache by the time I left - very tired, so we've ordered a delivery from Taro.



Have been enjoying everyone's eclipse photos - seriously thinking about planning a trip to Spain in 2026 to see a total one once more.



9 April 2024

Walthamstow E17