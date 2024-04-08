Previous
Pinks in the park by boxplayer
99 / 365

Pinks in the park

Spot the woman crossing the bridge. The park is suddenly full of blossom which was deeply cheering cycling back from Zumba.

Working from home thank goodness after a terrible night of non-sleep. No worrying as such, just a ridiculously active brain - at one point I was working out chords and chord inversions.

And thinking about the brilliant version of Oliver Twist from 2007 that we finished rewatching yesterday - when they were getting the EastEnders writer to work on them and they were in half-hour episodes with a suitable cliffhanger - just like they'd have been serialised when Dickens was alive. Excellent casting with a gritty approach.

White cherry https://365project.org/boxplayer/extras/2024-04-08

8 April 2024
Walthamstow E17
8th April 2024 8th Apr 24

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 15th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 14 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
27% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Bill Davidson
She almost merges with the blossom.
April 8th, 2024  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
so pretty
April 8th, 2024  
Oli Lindenskov
Lovely pic😊
April 8th, 2024  
LManning (Laura) ace
A marvellous spring scene.
April 8th, 2024  
Louise & Ken ace
Beautiful image! I, too, have "active brain syndrome!" keeping me up at night!
April 8th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise