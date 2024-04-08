Pinks in the park

Spot the woman crossing the bridge. The park is suddenly full of blossom which was deeply cheering cycling back from Zumba.
Working from home thank goodness after a terrible night of non-sleep. No worrying as such, just a ridiculously active brain - at one point I was working out chords and chord inversions.
And thinking about the brilliant version of Oliver Twist from 2007 that we finished rewatching yesterday - when they were getting the EastEnders writer to work on them and they were in half-hour episodes with a suitable cliffhanger - just like they'd have been serialised when Dickens was alive. Excellent casting with a gritty approach.