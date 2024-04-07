Previous
Extra smooth by boxplayer
Extra smooth

I always find it entertaining the way our local street-drinking population always try very hard to find a very discreet place to tidy away their litter - never mind this is somebody's garden wall. As I took a stroll around the block to stretch my legs.

Storm Kathleen blustered away all night and most of the day but no rain thank goodness - just a lot of hot air. Woke also to the sounds of what I thought were cats fighting in the street. But when I opened the window, a huge fox scooted down the road - leaving a scared-looking cat under a car.

Slept quite late after the disturbances but then did a bit of useful stuff to get it out of the way: made a list for a weekend away at a music workshop weekend, put a wash on and cooked a chickpea and cod stew for supper and lunches.

Dave did us brunch of leftover fried up potatoes and root vegetables with halloumi before a relaxing afternoon doing little.

7 April 2024
Walthamstow E17
7th April 2024 7th Apr 24

Lesley ace
Haha good street shot. Yes that storm was something last night. If the storm just after Christmas hadn’t already blown down our laburnum, I would definitely have been nervous.
April 7th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
Lol, classic!
April 7th, 2024  
Karen ace
A familiar sight! Neat street shot.
April 7th, 2024  
Dave ace
Nice street find
April 7th, 2024  
FunnyFace ace
Ah, living near 3 pubs empties are a common sight. It's when it gets broken that really irks me. Hope the cat was ok, foxes are going for cats a bit more these days, terrifies me as we've lots of new foxes in the area as several neighbours feed them :-(
April 7th, 2024  
