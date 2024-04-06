Previous
Pigeon central by boxplayer
97 / 365

Pigeon central

Where the buses have a bit of a turnaround here just off the high street, there are always lots of pigeons milling about. Here a few have gathered on the railway bridge and are eying the passer-by.

Being on call and unable to run around much or too far, Dave took pity on me and suggested breakfast out - so we cycled to a favourite café for a big veggie fry-up - sos, halloumi, poached eggs, spinach and toast.

I came back via Lidl and slobbed around all day - making a token effort to do something useful by finding my summer linens in prep for a forthcoming holiday.

Now roasting vegetables for supper and I think the plan is to watch The Birds... rather apt with today's photo.

Looks like T and B have actually got COVID - no sign of it still with me, Dave or mum, fingers crossed it stays that way.

Tunnel https://365project.org/boxplayer/extras/2024-04-06

6 April 2024
Walthamstow E17
6th April 2024 6th Apr 24

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 15th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 14 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
26% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

KoalaGardens🐨 ace
what a great street grunge image!
April 6th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise