Pigeon central

Where the buses have a bit of a turnaround here just off the high street, there are always lots of pigeons milling about. Here a few have gathered on the railway bridge and are eying the passer-by.
Being on call and unable to run around much or too far, Dave took pity on me and suggested breakfast out - so we cycled to a favourite café for a big veggie fry-up - sos, halloumi, poached eggs, spinach and toast.
I came back via Lidl and slobbed around all day - making a token effort to do something useful by finding my summer linens in prep for a forthcoming holiday.
Now roasting vegetables for supper and I think the plan is to watch The Birds... rather apt with today's photo.
Looks like T and B have actually got COVID - no sign of it still with me, Dave or mum, fingers crossed it stays that way.