Previous
Worst birthday ever by boxplayer
113 / 365

Worst birthday ever

Which is what I kept whining on my birthday today - absolutely exhausted after the rather active holiday, all the ailments I'd had and still battling backache and a stinking cold. No birthday celebs for me - just stayed in bed for as long as possible after managing to get a fair amount of sleep considering.

Weather horrid with a lot of rain still. Got up for a halloumi fry up, and to open my cards and new bottle of gin from Dave. The card is from work - are they trying to tell me something?

Walked to the library as I thought it would be useful to get some fresh air and exercise and my books were due back. Back to slob and eat the delicious carrot soup B had made - perfect for the lurgy-ridden.

Purples in the garden https://365project.org/boxplayer/extras/2024-05-03

3 May 2024
Walthamstow E17
3rd May 2024 3rd May 24

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 15th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 14 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
30% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
A great birthday card.
May 5th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise