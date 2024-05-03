Worst birthday ever

Which is what I kept whining on my birthday today - absolutely exhausted after the rather active holiday, all the ailments I'd had and still battling backache and a stinking cold. No birthday celebs for me - just stayed in bed for as long as possible after managing to get a fair amount of sleep considering.
Weather horrid with a lot of rain still. Got up for a halloumi fry up, and to open my cards and new bottle of gin from Dave. The card is from work - are they trying to tell me something?
Walked to the library as I thought it would be useful to get some fresh air and exercise and my books were due back. Back to slob and eat the delicious carrot soup B had made - perfect for the lurgy-ridden.