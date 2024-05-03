Previous
Purples in the garden by boxplayer
Purples in the garden

The garden has totally burgeoned while we've been away - lots of purples from the ceanothus, irises, tulips and alliums.

Worst birthday ever https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2024/2024-05-03

3 May 2024
Walthamstow E17
Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 15th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 14 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
584% complete

Casablanca ace
Looks so healthy!
Welcome home.
May 5th, 2024  
Boxplayer ace
@casablanca thank you, totally exhausted though - holiday of a lifetime, but not a restful one 🤣
May 5th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Everything looks so healthy.
May 5th, 2024  
