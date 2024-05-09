Previous
Poached egg plant by boxplayer
Poached egg plant

Or Limnanthes douglasii. Growing outside a community hall - an introduction from North America apparently.

9 May 2024
Rotherhithe SE16
Boxplayer

From London UK. Now on my 15th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 14 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
Photo Details

Corinne C
Amazingly beautiful!
May 9th, 2024  
Dianne
When I saw the title, I was thinking how awful poached eggplant must taste…. Then I saw the photo! Cute flowers.
May 9th, 2024  
gloria jones
Fabulous petal details
May 9th, 2024  
