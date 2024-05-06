Previous
Gin in the rain by boxplayer
Photo 2139

Gin in the rain

While watching a bit of the dog show at the park's washed out May Fair. Lots of families out still with their wellies and brollies - we know how to enjoy ourselves in the rain.

Soggy May Fair https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2024/2024-05-06

6 May 2024
Walthamstow E17
6th May 2024 6th May 24

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 15th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 14 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
586% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Carole Sandford ace
I’m sure the gin would make the weather more bearable, hope it didn’t water down the gin 😜
May 6th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
I love that us Brits embrace the bad weather.
May 6th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise