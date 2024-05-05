Previous
Stowathon half-pint by boxplayer
Photo 2137

Stowathon half-pint

Donned my mask to buy a half pint at the Rose and Crown's Stowathon in aid of the Brain Tumour charity. And wiped the glass down with sanitiser after.

Shakshuka https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2024/2024-05-05

5 May 2024
Walthamstow E17
5th May 2024 5th May 24

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 15th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 14 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
585% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise