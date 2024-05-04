Sign up
Photo 2135
Salad
Having avoided salad all holiday to reduce the risk of a funny tummy, it was glorious to finally have some - fennel, strawberries, blueberries and herbs.
Snapdragons
https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2024/2024-05-04
4 May 2024
Walthamstow E17
4th May 2024
4th May 24
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 15th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 14 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
8062
photos
178
followers
206
following
584% complete
2128
2129
2130
2131
2132
2133
2134
2135
112
2132
2133
113
2134
114
2135
115
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
The odd extra
Camera
Pixel 7a
Taken
4th May 2024 11:41am
Tags
salad
,
fruit
,
strawberries
,
garden
,
blueberries
Bill Davidson
Looks absolutely delicious!
May 5th, 2024
