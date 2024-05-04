Previous
Snapdragons
Snapdragons

The most gorgeous vivid pink planted at the bottom of a street tree on a stroll to the park.

Still full of cold, we decided to take COVID tests and well I never, they were both positive. No running around for us for a few days. Just cold symptoms though - nothing like the severe bout my sister T and B had. But had to definitely forego the bal we had tickets for this evening - even if we'd have probably done so anyway, still exhausted.

Lurked around in bed much of the day again but did walk to the park market (wearing mask) to buy green veg, tomatoes and fruit. Brought back empanadas for brunch with a fennel and fruit salad. Weather finally warm and sunny.

4 May 2024
Walthamstow E17
Photo Details

