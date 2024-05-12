Lots out in the garden - such a lovely flash of colour and the bees love them.
Exhausted this morning after a couple of nights out, running around the Danish Church fair yesterday and staying up late to watch Eurovision. Dave set an alarm but I slept through it and woke at 8.30 to find him long up and sitting in the garden.
Spent all morning out there watching the bees, the odd butterfly and listening to the tits - while reading and listening to Radio 3. Very hot today.
Sister S rang at lunchtime to see if they could stay over as they were bringing E to her dad in London - her stepmother isn't too great - another cancer - and is in hospital.
Ceilidh band practice in the afternoon and a drink after. But as sister was staying we decided - not unreluctantly after the last few busy days - to forego Brian Peters at the folk club. I came home via the chippie and we ate fish and chips in the garden chatting about Egypt and missing the northern lights.