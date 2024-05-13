Previous
Tongues of Serpents by boxplayer
Tongues of Serpents

Book 6 of the fantasy series featuring dragons in an alternative Napoleonic era. Temeraire and his captain Laurence have been transported to Australia where more adventures await as they cross the continent battling man-eating burrowing bunyips, drought, fire storms and tempests in search of a stolen dragon's egg.

Working from home day and I had my porridge outside as it was still sunny if noticeably cooler. Rain due tomorrow. T and B left to return home midmorning.

13 May 2024
Walthamstow E17
Karen ace
This is a book/series that looks very interesting to me - are you enjoying reading them?
May 13th, 2024  
Agnes ace
Fantasy books are wonderful
May 13th, 2024  
Boxplayer ace
@cocokinetic yes, it's very well done vthe creation of this alternative universe but close enough to ours
May 13th, 2024  
Karen ace
@boxplayer
Thanks for the heads up. I will look out for them, starting from the first one, which I believe is Temeraire.
May 13th, 2024  
