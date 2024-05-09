Previous
Nordic Fiddlers Bloc by boxplayer
Nordic Fiddlers Bloc

A Norwegian, a Shetlander and a Swede walk into a bar... sorry not a joke. Tonight's entertainment featuring Olav Luksengård Mjelva, Kevin Henderson and Anders Hall playing tunes from their native Norway, Shetland Islands and Sweden with incredible accomplishment, grace and dapperness.

Beautiful sunny day and warm too. Into the office day and a haircut and choir rehearsal also - the latter moved because of train strikes.

Travelled to Rotherhithe after and the Norwegian church for this evening's concert meeting S and C as well as Jo there. Dave arrived a little late having got on the wrong overground train at Highbury and Islington's crazy interchange.

9 May 2024
Rotherhithe SE16
Corinne C ace
An outstanding capture of these musicians
May 9th, 2024  
