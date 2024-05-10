Previous
Club Debris by boxplayer
125 / 365

Club Debris

Duncan Menzies and Will Allen from Club Debris play along with one of the foot-tapping tunes from Quebec that the band specialise in at Jamboree. https://365project.org/boxplayer/365/2024-05-11

Lovely warm sunny day - so good that spring's finally arrived. Breakfasted in the garden, bringing my laptop out for a while as I was working from home. Birds, including swifts, and bees around. Also lunched out there.

We both felt very tired after work and having been out last night, but we made the effort to get out to King's Cross to see Club Debris at Jamboree as they'd been so good last summer at the same venue.

Simon turned up but without C who wasn't feeling great, the HMs were all there apart from F and also E and W - so a good night. Cocktails, lots of dancing and great tunes. Not quite as busy as last summer but still a great atmosphere.

Finished late and we got in the house gone 12.30. Popped onto Facebook and realised we'd missed an amazing show of the aurora borealis - hugely visible from all parts of the UK including Walthamstow.

Not the Northern Lights https://365project.org/boxplayer/extras/2024-05-11
Short video clip of Club Debris at Jamboree https://365project.org/boxplayer/365/2024-05-11

10 May 2024
King's Cross WC1
10th May 2024 10th May 24

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 15th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 14 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
34% complete

