Previous
Riverside drinks by boxplayer
Photo 2127

Riverside drinks

After work relaxation at a local pub.

Salmon of Steel https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2024/2024-04-11

11 April 2024
Sheffield
11th April 2024 11th Apr 24

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 15th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 14 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
582% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Phil Howcroft ace
very nice , but drinking out of a can ....is that by choice ?
April 11th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Wonderful
April 11th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise