Previous
Photo 2127
Riverside drinks
After work relaxation at a local pub.
Salmon of Steel
https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2024/2024-04-11
11 April 2024
Sheffield
11th April 2024
11th Apr 24
2
0
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 15th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 14 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
2
Album
The odd extra
Camera
M2101K6G
Taken
11th April 2024 6:00pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
pub
,
bar
,
drink
,
drinks
Phil Howcroft
ace
very nice , but drinking out of a can ....is that by choice ?
April 11th, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Wonderful
April 11th, 2024
