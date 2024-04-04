Previous
Vanitas by boxplayer
Photo 2124

Vanitas

Latin for vanity, these were artworks conveying the inevitability of death and the emptiness of worldly pursuits, notably beauty. This one dates from the 1700s air was modelled on Queen Elizabeth I. At The Cult of Beauty exhibition at the Wellcome Collection.

Popped in to this free exhibition after work - interesting artefacts and art exploring many aspects of beauty through the ages and across cultures - some slightly more hard-hitting images exploring gender identity and cosmetic surgery.

In the end though I didn't find any of it surprising - in that, yes, those deemed beautiful, though subject to change, have usually been limited to the young and 'perfectly' formed. And people - usually women but not always - have spent and still do spend a lot of time, money, and emotional effort in trying to meet unreachable ideals.

Cocktails steak jazz https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2024/2024-04-04

4 April 2024
Euston NW1
4th April 2024 4th Apr 24

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 15th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 14 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
581% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Bill Davidson
Fascinating…. and I liked your comments.
April 5th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise