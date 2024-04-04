Previous
Cocktails steaks jazz
95 / 365

Cocktails steaks jazz

Something for everyone at the Archduke under the arch leading to the South Bank Centre.

Into the office and a generally annoying day - a team social being arranged for a day I'm not in, irritating emails asking the same questions I've answered before and absolutely loads of shouty people having meetings at their desks.

Was glad to leave early to pop into The Cult of Beauty exhibition before it closes soon. Grabbed a baguette there and went on to the Royal Festival Hall for a performance from the Philharmonia Orchestra and Barts Choir doing a 20th century programme featuring Vaughan Williams' Dona Nobis Pacem, Rachmaninov's Symphonic Dances and Poulenc's fabulous Gloria. All good, though the seats there are always very comfortable and I started drifting off towards the end.

Out into a rainy night. Bored now of the inclement weather.

Vanitas https://365project.org/boxplayer/extras/2024-04-04

4 April 2024
Waterloo SE1
4th April 2024 4th Apr 24

