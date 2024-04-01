Sign up
Previous
Photo 2121
Velodrome
A pause at the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park during my morning cycle ride - a view of the venue for all the cycling events at the 2012 London Olympics.
Gorse and Olympic rings
https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2024/2024-04-01
1 April 2024
Stratford E20
1st April 2024
1st Apr 24
1
0
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 15th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 14 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
8021
photos
173
followers
203
following
581% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
The odd extra
Camera
M2101K6G
Taken
1st April 2024 9:30am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
park
,
bicycle
,
path
,
olympics
,
velodrome
,
olympic park
,
london olympics 2012
,
queen elizabeth olympic park
FunnyFace
ace
Excellent shot! I wonder what happened with all the venues. Hope they were used. I went to Sydney after the games and most of their stuff was empty a couple years on.
April 1st, 2024
