Velodrome by boxplayer
Photo 2121

Velodrome

A pause at the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park during my morning cycle ride - a view of the venue for all the cycling events at the 2012 London Olympics.

1 April 2024
Stratford E20
Boxplayer

From London UK. Now on my 15th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 14 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
Photo Details

FunnyFace ace
Excellent shot! I wonder what happened with all the venues. Hope they were used. I went to Sydney after the games and most of their stuff was empty a couple years on.
April 1st, 2024  
