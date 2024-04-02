Previous
Kestrel and magnolia by boxplayer
Kestrel and magnolia

On my lunchtime stroll. Have taken a picture of this delightful mural before, when it was created in 2020 as part of the London Mural Festival by Faunagraphic aka Sarah Yates.

She created three designs for residents of Essex Close to choose from and this is the one they went for.

Shades of pink https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2024/2024-04-02
Wood forget-me-not https://365project.org/boxplayer/365/2024-04-02

2 April 2024
Walthamstow E17
Boxplayer

@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 15th year of doing the 365 project.
Casablanca ace
Wow, that is wonderful
April 2nd, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Impressive wall art.
April 2nd, 2024  
gloria jones ace
Super pov to see this nice artwork
April 2nd, 2024  
BillyBoy
Nice. I'll have to go and check it out.
April 2nd, 2024  
Barb ace
Amazing!
April 2nd, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
Wow! That’s amazing!
April 2nd, 2024  
Helen Jane
this is a very striking mural.
April 2nd, 2024  
