Kestrel and magnolia
On my lunchtime stroll. Have taken a picture of this delightful mural before, when it was created in 2020 as part of the London Mural Festival by Faunagraphic aka Sarah Yates.
She created three designs for residents of Essex Close to choose from and this is the one they went for.
2 April 2024
Walthamstow E17
2nd April 2024
2nd Apr 24
7
4
Casablanca
ace
Wow, that is wonderful
April 2nd, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Impressive wall art.
April 2nd, 2024
gloria jones
ace
Super pov to see this nice artwork
April 2nd, 2024
BillyBoy
Nice. I'll have to go and check it out.
April 2nd, 2024
Barb
ace
Amazing!
April 2nd, 2024
Carole Sandford
ace
Wow! That’s amazing!
April 2nd, 2024
Helen Jane
this is a very striking mural.
April 2nd, 2024
