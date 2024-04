Kestrel and magnolia

On my lunchtime stroll. Have taken a picture of this delightful mural before, when it was created in 2020 as part of the London Mural Festival by Faunagraphic aka Sarah Yates.She created three designs for residents of Essex Close to choose from and this is the one they went for.Shades of pink https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2024/2024-04-02 Wood forget-me-not https://365project.org/boxplayer/365/2024-04-02 2 April 2024Walthamstow E17