Rainbow 2024 by boxplayer
Rainbow 2024

All done for another year - had good fun with my weekly themes - having a go with the macro function on my phone camera and using Google Photos' filters to get just the right shade I wanted at times.

Always something left behind https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2024/2024-03-31
Dichroic pink https://365project.org/boxplayer/365/2024-03-31

31 March 2024
31 March 2024

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 15th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 14 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
580% complete

Susan Wakely ace
A great looking calendar.
March 31st, 2024  
Beverley ace
Wow… absolutely brilliant, you’ve done such a great job in the detail.
Love it!
March 31st, 2024  
Yao RL ace
well done, looks like effortless.
March 31st, 2024  
Zilli
Great looking rainbow month!
March 31st, 2024  
haskar ace
Beautiful calendar
March 31st, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
Fabulous calendar!
March 31st, 2024  
