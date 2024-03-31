Previous
Dichroic pink by boxplayer
Dichroic pink

Rainbow March - All that glitters - Pink

Dichroic glass can display different colours depending on lighting, and is a very popular material used for jewellery as in these earrings.

31 March 2024
Walthamstow E17
Boxplayer

@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 15th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 14 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
