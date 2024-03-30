Previous
Iridescent by boxplayer
Iridescent

Rainbow March - All that glitters - Purple

Another sparkly bracelet from my collection.

Sitting among the tulips https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2024/2024-03-30
Odd one out https://365project.org/boxplayer/extras/2024-03-30

30 March 2024
Walthamstow E17
Christine Sztukowski ace
Very cool looking abstract
March 30th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Lovely colours.
March 30th, 2024  
Phil Howcroft ace
very glitzy and shiny
March 30th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
Ooooh I love these ❤️❤️❤️
March 30th, 2024  
Julie ace
Pretty!
March 30th, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
Lovely colours!
March 30th, 2024  
Babs ace
So sparkly.
March 30th, 2024  
