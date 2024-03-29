Sign up
Photo 1787
Blue facets
Rainbow March - All that glitters - Blue
A sparkly blue bracelet from my collection of glittery things.
Birthday champagne
https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2024/2024-03-29
29 March 2024
Walthamstow E17
29th March 2024
29th Mar 24
3
1
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 15th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 14 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
8013
photos
173
followers
201
following
489% complete
86
1785
2118
87
88
1786
1787
89
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
Yearly themes
Camera
M2101K6G
Taken
29th March 2024 5:51pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
blue
,
sparkly
,
bracelet
,
colourful
,
colour
,
jewellery
,
rainbow2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Nice sparkles
March 29th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Very nice beads.
March 29th, 2024
Helen Jane
i haven't really kept up with your rainbow but it is looking great on the calendar. You have matched the colours with each other perfectly. Lovely.
March 29th, 2024
