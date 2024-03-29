Previous
Blue facets by boxplayer
Blue facets

Rainbow March - All that glitters - Blue

A sparkly blue bracelet from my collection of glittery things.

Birthday champagne https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2024/2024-03-29

29 March 2024
Walthamstow E17
Boxplayer

@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 15th year of doing the 365 project.
Christine Sztukowski ace
Nice sparkles
March 29th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Very nice beads.
March 29th, 2024  
Helen Jane
i haven't really kept up with your rainbow but it is looking great on the calendar. You have matched the colours with each other perfectly. Lovely.
March 29th, 2024  
