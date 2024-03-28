Previous
Pool of green by boxplayer
Pool of green

Rainbow March - Through a glass darkly - Green

More rummaging in the drinks cabinet - these a series of green vintage glasses of mixed sizes.

28 March 2024
Walthamstow E17
Boxplayer

@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 15th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 14 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
Renee Salamon ace
Fabulous colour
March 28th, 2024  
