The last so far in the fantasy series - the police detective series with a difference - PC Grant investigates the magical and supernatural misdeeds and villains of London. This one ends with his twins being delivered by his partner Beverley Brook, goddess of said London river.Still so cold - could see my breath this morning - and lots of rain. Worked from home, tidying up stuff ahead of the long Easter bank holiday weekend.Pool of green https://365project.org/boxplayer/365/2024-03-28 28 March 2024Walthamstow E17