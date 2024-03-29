Birthday champagne

Previous
Celebrating B's 60th birthday (it was yesterday) with bubbly in some of the glasses that have featured in my rainbow month.

Bank holiday but busy - tidied and cleaned the kitchen while Dave hoovered and tackled the bathroom. I nipped out on the bike to get refills for shower gel etc and pick up top-up shopping before rather too much for lunch - finishing off random bread, Lithuanian fish and salad.

Prepared a relatively elaborate recipe from Falastin - spicy tomato and prawn stew with coriander pesto - and played melodeon.

T and B arrived at 7.30 and we opened the champagne and gave him his presents - chocolates, wine and a pretty carafe with hares on it. The stew was delicious and followed by Dan's homemade courgette cake and cheese. All stuffed now.

Phil Howcroft ace
Dave tackled the bathroom , a nice bank holiday job , enjoy the bubbles
March 29th, 2024  
Helen Jane
sounds like a productive day with celebrations to finish. Happy Easter holidays to you!
March 29th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Cheers.
March 29th, 2024  
