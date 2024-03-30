Previous
Sitting among the tulips by boxplayer
90 / 365

Sitting among the tulips

My mum and my sister resting among the tulips at Capel Manor.

Well wasn't today a lovely surprise. After all the cold and wind and rain, today the sun shone for long periods and it was positively warm - such a treat. We had breakfast outside with sister T and B - fruit and bread.

When I phoned mum however she wasn't feeling all that great and a bit tired so we thought we'd have to give up on today's planned outing to a garden centre and pub lunch. She felt better a bit later so we scaled down plans to something more local and after picking her up, drove to Forty Hall in Enfield.

Looked around the farm shop where mum bought sauerkraut and the small gift shop where she bought me an early birthday present of pretty earrings. We stopped in at Capel Manor to look at the walled garden and try and see the resident cats - we only found one and a lot of tulips.

Pub lunch after in the Pied Bull - good pub grub: battered halloumi and courgette skewers and whitebait to start and smoked salmon and prawn linguine, fishfinger burgers and sausage and mash after.

Drove mum back and came home to eat hot cross buns a day late plus chocolate cake and cheese while rewatching Far from the Madding Crowd.

30 March 2024
Enfield
30th March 2024 30th Mar 24

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 15th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 14 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
Nice
March 30th, 2024  
Judith Johnson ace
Super sunny captures. I think I've been to Capel Manor
March 30th, 2024  
Lesley ace
It was a lovely day indeed.
March 30th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
So lovely to see the sunshine.
March 30th, 2024  
Phil Howcroft ace
positively warm indeed , we were out from 09.00 to 16.00 , gardening, eating our lunch al fresco on the patio and walking by the river !!!
March 30th, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
Sounds like a lovely day. It was a lovely day here too.
March 30th, 2024  
