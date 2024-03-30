Sitting among the tulips

My mum and my sister resting among the tulips at Capel Manor.
Well wasn't today a lovely surprise. After all the cold and wind and rain, today the sun shone for long periods and it was positively warm - such a treat. We had breakfast outside with sister T and B - fruit and bread.
When I phoned mum however she wasn't feeling all that great and a bit tired so we thought we'd have to give up on today's planned outing to a garden centre and pub lunch. She felt better a bit later so we scaled down plans to something more local and after picking her up, drove to Forty Hall in Enfield.
Looked around the farm shop where mum bought sauerkraut and the small gift shop where she bought me an early birthday present of pretty earrings. We stopped in at Capel Manor to look at the walled garden and try and see the resident cats - we only found one and a lot of tulips.
Pub lunch after in the Pied Bull - good pub grub: battered halloumi and courgette skewers and whitebait to start and smoked salmon and prawn linguine, fishfinger burgers and sausage and mash after.
Drove mum back and came home to eat hot cross buns a day late plus chocolate cake and cheese while rewatching Far from the Madding Crowd.