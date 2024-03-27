Pimlico puddle

Coming out of Tate Britain after a long 3 hours in the Women in Revolt exhibition, I found I'd obviously missed a very heavy shower. Still cold with a fresh wind today - when will spring arrive.
The exhibition was engrossing covering feminist art and activism over the period 1970-1990. Multimedia artworks from paintings, photography, collage, textiles, videos were spread over several large rooms and there was much contemporary film reportage also including a fascinating film documenting the first women's liberation movement conference and also march in London from 1970-1.
Popped into a café by Pimlico station for a toastie and tea after. Just me in there with the friendly owner so it was rather unnerving when a strange obviously troubled youth entered and seemed bent on causing mischief. The owner managed to see him off.
Travelled a couple of stops up to Oxford Circus to visit Toast in search of Blundstone boots where despite them no longer being in season, the staff found me a pair in my size in nice chocolate suede.