Pimlico puddle by boxplayer
87 / 365

Pimlico puddle

Coming out of Tate Britain after a long 3 hours in the Women in Revolt exhibition, I found I'd obviously missed a very heavy shower. Still cold with a fresh wind today - when will spring arrive.

The exhibition was engrossing covering feminist art and activism over the period 1970-1990. Multimedia artworks from paintings, photography, collage, textiles, videos were spread over several large rooms and there was much contemporary film reportage also including a fascinating film documenting the first women's liberation movement conference and also march in London from 1970-1.

Popped into a café by Pimlico station for a toastie and tea after. Just me in there with the friendly owner so it was rather unnerving when a strange obviously troubled youth entered and seemed bent on causing mischief. The owner managed to see him off.

Travelled a couple of stops up to Oxford Circus to visit Toast in search of Blundstone boots where despite them no longer being in season, the staff found me a pair in my size in nice chocolate suede.

Women in Revolt https://365project.org/boxplayer/extras/2024-03-27
Abstract yellow https://365project.org/boxplayer/365/2024-03-27

27 March 2024
Pimlico SW1
27th March 2024 27th Mar 24

Susan Wakely ace
Fabulous reflections.
March 27th, 2024  
Mallory ace
Superb reflections
March 27th, 2024  
John
Fantastic reflection
March 27th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
Great pov to get these great reflections
March 27th, 2024  
Ann Cooke
Great reflections. Really effective.
March 27th, 2024  
bkb in the city
Very nice shot
March 27th, 2024  
