Two of the more smile-inducing images in a very serious exhibition covering feminist art and activism from 1970-1990 at Tate Britain. Melanie Friend's image of women protesting against cruise missiles at Greenham Common (1984) and Jill Posener's famous Fiat (1979).At the start of this period, the Equal Pay Act was still 5 years away, there were no statutory maternity rights and married women were legal dependants of their husbands.