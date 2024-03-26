Previous
Lunchtime culture by boxplayer
Photo 2117

Lunchtime culture

Colleagues and I went to a lovely performance of Haydn and Schubert masses by the Civil Service Choir over lunchtime.

26 March 2024
Westminster SW1
26th March 2024 26th Mar 24

Photo Details

Babs ace
What a lovely place to spend lunchtime.
March 26th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
A great way to spend your lunchtime.
March 26th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
A nice picture of the musicians.
March 26th, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
Looks a lovely place. Quite grand. Great way to spend a lunchtime.
March 26th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Beautiful architecture
March 26th, 2024  
Louise & Ken ace
What I'd give to spend an afternoon like that!
March 26th, 2024  
