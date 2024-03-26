Sign up
Previous
Photo 2117
Lunchtime culture
Colleagues and I went to a lovely performance of Haydn and Schubert masses by the Civil Service Choir over lunchtime.
Imperfect tulip
https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2024/2024-03-26
Orange crystal
https://365project.org/boxplayer/365/2024-03-26
26 March 2024
Westminster SW1
26th March 2024
26th Mar 24
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 15th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 14 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
8006
photos
173
followers
200
following
580% complete
Tags
concert
,
orchestra
,
smith
,
choir
,
square"
,
john's
,
civil service choir
,
”st
Babs
ace
What a lovely place to spend lunchtime.
March 26th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
A great way to spend your lunchtime.
March 26th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
A nice picture of the musicians.
March 26th, 2024
Carole Sandford
ace
Looks a lovely place. Quite grand. Great way to spend a lunchtime.
March 26th, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Beautiful architecture
March 26th, 2024
Louise & Ken
ace
What I'd give to spend an afternoon like that!
March 26th, 2024
