Previous
Photo 1784
Orange crystal
Rainbow March - Through a glass darkly - Orange
Returning to my first week's theme - another from my set of colourful Cristal d'Arques champagne glasses.
Lunchtime culture
https://365project.org/boxplayer/extras/2024-03-26
Imperfect tulip
https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2024/2024-03-26
26 March 2024
Walthamstow E17
26th March 2024
26th Mar 24
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 15th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 14 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Yearly themes
Camera
M2101K6G
Taken
26th March 2024 7:54am
Tags
crystal
,
glass
,
orange
,
colourful
,
colour
,
rainbow2024
,
cristal d'arques
Susan Wakely
ace
The crystal gives lovey tones.
March 26th, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Nice
March 26th, 2024
