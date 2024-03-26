Previous
Imperfect tulip

A few blemishes on this lovely rhubarb and custard tulip in the garden.

A good day of work fun. Into the office and quite a few colleagues in and we all trooped off at lunchtime to see the Civil Service Choir doing a concert in St John's Smith Square - masses by Haydn and Schubert.

Earlier our team leader had officially told the team that we're moving to a new unit and so we went out for a drink after work to celebrate as the new unit is a better fit for us. Very busy in the pubs even for a a Tuesday but we found space in the Royal Oak.

Came home in the rain that had started earlier in the afternoon to find Dave - off again - had made a veggie shepherd's pie, nice.

Terrible bridge disaster in Baltimore earlier today.

Lunchtime culture https://365project.org/boxplayer/extras/2024-03-26
Orange crystal https://365project.org/boxplayer/365/2024-03-26

26 March 2024
Walthamstow E17
Boxplayer

From London UK. Now on my 15th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 14 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
Photo Details

Susan Wakely
Has something had a nibble.
March 26th, 2024  
Corinne C
a beauty
March 26th, 2024  
Carole Sandford
Still lovely though.
March 26th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski
Lovely
March 26th, 2024  
Louise & Ken
At least these are enclosed in your garden and won't be eaten by deer (as they so often were in Nova Scotia!
March 26th, 2024  
