Imperfect tulip

A few blemishes on this lovely rhubarb and custard tulip in the garden.
A good day of work fun. Into the office and quite a few colleagues in and we all trooped off at lunchtime to see the Civil Service Choir doing a concert in St John's Smith Square - masses by Haydn and Schubert.
Earlier our team leader had officially told the team that we're moving to a new unit and so we went out for a drink after work to celebrate as the new unit is a better fit for us. Very busy in the pubs even for a a Tuesday but we found space in the Royal Oak.
Came home in the rain that had started earlier in the afternoon to find Dave - off again - had made a veggie shepherd's pie, nice.
Terrible bridge disaster in Baltimore earlier today.