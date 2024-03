As I was nearing the end of the day in the office, I glanced down and for a while was entranced by the looping patterns of my laptop charger. Then I woke up.Still cold today. Another bitty day with not much done. H came in with baby I to return her laptop, phone and pass as she's leaving for another job - sad but it was nice to see her to say goodbye as she's been on maternity leave.Red crystal25 March 2024Westminster SW1