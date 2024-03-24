Viking invasion

On the marshes. A rather jolly looking boat moored up on the Lea.
Another restless night and another busy day. Woke up from a very vivid dream which left me anxious but then disappeared from my memory in no time at all.
Anniversary - 26 years - so we swapped cards and chocolates before going out on the bikes into what looked like a beautiful sunny day but turned out to be extremely fresh with a seriously stiff wind. Luckily we'd wrapped up.
Cycled down the towpath from Tottenham Hale and onto the marshes enjoying the spring sunshine, tweeting birdies and pretty boats.
Ended up at the Curious Goat, a favourite spot for brunch, which was heaving with only one table free. Enjoyed a mini bottle of prosecco each and a Mediterranean breakfast for me (halloumi, poached eggs, smoked salmon, avocado, hummus and olives) and a halloumi hash for Dave.
Cycled on to the park after, peeking in at the new Japanese arts and crafts exhibition (Mingei) and the Angry Dan mini exhibition in the Winns Gallery, buying one of his maps of Walthamstow.
Home to relax for an hour before I had to go out for ceilidh band class - last one of the term. We had a few drinks after and I finally got home to flake out - another Scandi supper of rye breads and salad.
That is a most intriguing-looking boat - is it a private vessel? It also looks as if might be used for parties or festivals or cruises... or anything.