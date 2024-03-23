Previous
A time for unity by boxplayer
A time for unity

Fat chance. A bus stop on Commercial Road while driving back from the Finnish Church Easter Fair.

Both woke after a restless night with odd anxiety dreams. A busy day - picked up mum to drive to the Easter fair but the traffic was horrendous everywhere - a lot of temporary traffic lights.

The fair was nice - a little more low key than Christmas and the cut-price Marimekko woman wasn't there sadly. But bought a few presents, chocolates including the Fazer Mignon eggs, bread, fish and mämmi for my sisters (rather unappealing traditional Finnish Easter dessert made from rye - even my mum doesn't like it).

Stopped to have sos and mash, open sandwiches and yummy cakes, buying cinnamon buns to take home. Grabbed groceries from the local Nisa also to stock up mum's fridge. Home now chilling.

23 March 2024
Whitechapel E1
Boxplayer

william wooderson
What a brilliant street scene! I like all the details. Is that a "nightywear specialist" on the right?
March 23rd, 2024  
