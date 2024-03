Rainbow March - Nature trail - PurpleToday's colour wasn't easy somehow - nothing in the garden and a lot of the day in the car or indoors. There were periwinkles outside the pop-up grill at the Finnish Church Easter Fair, but they would barely stay still for one moment before the cold spring wind got them.A time for unity https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2024/2024-03-23 23 March 2024Rotherhithe SE16