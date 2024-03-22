Scrambled egg and mushroom on sourdough

A rather hipster lunch in Bühler and Co - seems to have changed hands since I was last in, but still looked busy with yummy families and menu interesting with an Indian slant.
Working at home and promised heavy rain never really arrived. Went out at lunchtime to pick up chocolate for our anniversary and an Easter egg. Ended up spending quite a lot, picking up Easter goodies for mum too and also something for B's 60th.
By the time I'd found some other birthday presents in the gift shop next door, and stopped for lunch, I'd taken a longer lunch break than expected.
Dave home early, his last early finish on a Friday before they move to summer hours. He made me a sneaky gin from the bottle he'd got as an appreciation present from a colleague.