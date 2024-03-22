Previous
Scrambled egg and mushroom on sourdough by boxplayer
82 / 365

Scrambled egg and mushroom on sourdough

A rather hipster lunch in Bühler and Co - seems to have changed hands since I was last in, but still looked busy with yummy families and menu interesting with an Indian slant.

Working at home and promised heavy rain never really arrived. Went out at lunchtime to pick up chocolate for our anniversary and an Easter egg. Ended up spending quite a lot, picking up Easter goodies for mum too and also something for B's 60th.

By the time I'd found some other birthday presents in the gift shop next door, and stopped for lunch, I'd taken a longer lunch break than expected.

Dave home early, his last early finish on a Friday before they move to summer hours. He made me a sneaky gin from the bottle he'd got as an appreciation present from a colleague.

Another sneaky gin https://365project.org/boxplayer/extras/2024-03-22
Grape hyacinth https://365project.org/boxplayer/365/2024-03-22

22 March 2024
Walthamstow E17
22nd March 2024 22nd Mar 24

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 15th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 14 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
22% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

BillyBoy
Hope it tasted nice :-).
March 22nd, 2024  
Bill Davidson
Very tempting….
March 22nd, 2024  
Margaret Brown ace
Oooh my mouth is watering!!
March 22nd, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
So good
March 22nd, 2024  
Louise & Ken ace
I thought you or Dave might have made this gorgeous presentation! Not that you couldn't, but how lovely to be served something so beautiful and tasty!
March 22nd, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
That’s an interesting twist on scrambled eggs.
March 22nd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise