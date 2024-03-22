Previous
Another sneaky gin by boxplayer
Another sneaky gin

Dave was given an appreciation present from a colleague for helping with some students so of course we had to sample it.

Scrambled egg and mushroom on sourdough https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2024/2024-03-22
Grape hyacinth https://365project.org/boxplayer/365/2024-03-22

22 March 2024
Walthamstow E17
22nd March 2024 22nd Mar 24

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 15th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 14 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
579% complete

Bill Davidson
Cheers!
March 22nd, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Cheers
March 22nd, 2024  
gloria jones ace
Cheers!
March 22nd, 2024  
Louise & Ken ace
What a beautiful presentation...and loving your little "fox card" in the background!
March 22nd, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
That looks quite a glass full.
March 22nd, 2024  
Cordiander
Cheers!
March 22nd, 2024  
