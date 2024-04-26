Sign up
Photo 2137
Crown Empress
Catching up with holiday photos. The Crown Empress, our boat for our 3-night Nile cruise.
Abu Simbel
https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2024/2024-04-26
Sand storm in Aswan
https://365project.org/boxplayer/365/2024-04-26
26 April 2024
Aswan, Egypt
26th April 2024
26th Apr 24
4
0
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 15th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 14 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
8077
photos
178
followers
206
following
FunnyFace
ace
Oh my, fab! Was it lovely and restful? Bet amazing scenery.
May 8th, 2024
Boxplayer
ace
@blightygal
all of that!
May 8th, 2024
FunnyFace
ace
@boxplayer
Am so pleased was a great trip, wow!
May 8th, 2024
Beverley
ace
Wonderful, lots of discovering…
May 8th, 2024
