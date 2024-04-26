Previous
Crown Empress by boxplayer
Photo 2137

Crown Empress

Catching up with holiday photos. The Crown Empress, our boat for our 3-night Nile cruise.

Abu Simbel https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2024/2024-04-26
Sand storm in Aswan https://365project.org/boxplayer/365/2024-04-26

26 April 2024
Aswan, Egypt
26th April 2024 26th Apr 24

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 15th year of doing the 365 project.
FunnyFace ace
Oh my, fab! Was it lovely and restful? Bet amazing scenery.
May 8th, 2024  
Boxplayer ace
@blightygal all of that!
May 8th, 2024  
FunnyFace ace
@boxplayer Am so pleased was a great trip, wow!
May 8th, 2024  
Beverley ace
Wonderful, lots of discovering…
May 8th, 2024  
