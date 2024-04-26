Catching up with holiday photos. In front of the amazing Abu Simbel just before I got taken ill.
Not the greatest of days, but at least there were no leaks. But another early start - supposedly not as bad as yesterday at 4.30, but it was actually 3.30 again as the clocks had gone forward! Minibus drive to Abu Simbel temple and as my back was still hurting, I wasn't looking forward to the 4 hours there and back. And sad to leave the hotel's lovely hard mattress behind.
It was full night with a moon when we set off with distant calls to prayer sounding. The desert road to Abu Simbel was only open to tourists from sunrise to sunset hence the early start so we could spend time there and get back in time. On the drive, the sun eventually rose but the moment was obscured by the sand in the air. My back was indeed troublesome and we didn't stop for a break till we were an hour and a half away. I lay over the seats for the rest of the way which was a big relief.
It was baking hot already as we entered the Abu Simbel complex, huge impressive structures and sculptures which had amazingly been moved back some metres from their original position because of the rising waters caused by the Aswan High Dam. Hugely impressive it was, overlooking lake Nasser.
However that was all I really managed to see, never got inside (Dave said it was horrendously mobbed in any case). Just as Arafa had finished his spiel, I suddenly had to use the loo urgently - rushed to the rather nasty little porta-caravan desperately throwing the usual 10 Egyptian pounds at the guy outside. Once done, hovered around outside and had to go again not more than 10 mins after. Gave up after that leaving Dave to sightsee on his own. Took immodium and went and rested in the visitor centre watching an old video about the temple relocation.
Back on the minibus, I lay down again. Much better for my back and there were no more tummy upsets. Arrived at our boat for the Nile cruise, the Crown Empress. Very luxurious with an ensuite cabin - it was unsurprisingly full of Western tourists. Just in time for a late lunch, I just had soup and went and rested.
Wandered around the boat later and found a full-on sand storm on deck, a huge cloud of dusty sand visible and big winds buffeting the little boats and even some rain. I had to laugh at the rather portly ladies in bikinis scurrying off the sundeck in full squawk. Everything looked orange viewed from the windows.
Later, tea and biscuits in the bar, more rest and a massage from Dave, and dinner. This, as for all the meals, was an extensive high quality buffet. Had ginger soup, calamari, moussaka and small piece of cake.
Crown Empress https://365project.org/boxplayer/extras/2024-04-26
Sand storm in Aswan https://365project.org/boxplayer/365/2024-04-26
26 April 2024
Abu Simbel, Egypt