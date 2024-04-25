Catching up with holiday photos. A courtyard and pylon at the Philae temple complex.
Well we had been prepared for today's very early start, setting the alarm for 2.45 for a 3.30am departure for the airport, but it turned out to be earlier than expected. I'd gone to the loo at 2.15 and come back to bed fully expecting not to get back to sleep. As I lay in the dark, I had the odd sensation of being slightly dripped on. Turning on the light, water was coming from the air conditioning vent. And it soon began to get worse with multiple drips coming down
Dave quickly ran into the shower (no sense of urgency) while I ran down to reception to tell them. Men came up and chased us out of the room with our bags, Dave barely half dressed. We found out later that the water had come from Ian and T's room where one of their taps had broken - they'd woken up to find the floor ankle deep in water. How we laughed.
I didn't eat the breakfast box being careful after yesterday's tummy turn but took one of the Egyptian meds. Minibus took us to Cairo airport for an early flight to Aswan. Very quick and smooth, but my back was really aching sitting on the plane even for just an hour.
A trip to the Philae temple complex today the minibus taking us to the boats to take us to the island - vendors and boatmen vying for everyone's attention. On our boat, we succumbed to the temptations of the bead jewellery being touted by the small Nubian boy - that's how to sell your wares, use cute children. He did actually have some nice things - sandalwood scented bead bracelets and colourful necklaces.
The temple complex was superb and strikingly visible as you approached by boat with its imposing pylons, colonnades of stone pillars with carvings inside and out, and ruined Roman remains. Extremely hot, we found that the toilets had no water which was unusual - scrawny cats and kittens roamed around.
The minibus took us to an essential oils emporium after where we watched a glass making demo, and an explanation of the different oils and their uses, while enjoying falafel wraps and hibiscus drink. We bought double jasmine, lotus, papyrus and mint.
To the rather luxurious Hotel Basma after perched on a hill with a pool. I rested and stayed behind when the others went for a Nubian meal. Back was still sore and I hadn't tested my tummy. Ate leftover breakfast rolls and cheese with black tea in the evening warmth on the balcony - watching swifts or martins and listening to the call to prayer. Dave came back with lovely scarves he'd bought.
Buying jewellery on the boat https://365project.org/boxplayer/extras/2024-04-25
25 April 2024
Aswan, Egypt