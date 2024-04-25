Previous
Buying jewellery on the boat by boxplayer
Photo 2136

Buying jewellery on the boat

Catching up with holiday photos.

On the boat to the Philae temple complex, we succumbed to the temptations of the bead jewellery being touted by the small Nubian boy - that's how to sell your wares, use cute children.

Philae https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2024/2024-04-25

Angela
Really tells a story
May 8th, 2024  
