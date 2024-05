Arum lily

Still beaded with drops after overnight rain, on the way to the tube station. Woke up not feeling too bad and having taken a COVID test and found it negative, I decided to go into the office. Such a lovely morning it was.



Nice to see colleagues in, share the chocolate dates and laugh about the pernickety new 60 percent in the office labyrinthine rules. Back still sore when sitting though which was irksome.



7 May 2024

Walthamstow E17