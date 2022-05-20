Sign up
Photo 1752
Oxford NAGS
At the Knees Up ceilidh. Names after the initials of their first names.
Deserted Mall
https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2022/2022-05-20
Ceilidh time
https://365project.org/boxplayer/365/2022-05-21
20 May 2022
Camden Town NW1
20th May 2022
20th May 22
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 13th year of doing the 365 project.
6683
photos
131
followers
140
following
1745
1746
1747
1748
1749
1750
1751
1752
1750
138
1501
139
1751
1752
140
1502
Views
7
Album
The odd extra
Camera
M2101K6G
Taken
20th May 2022 10:24pm
Tags
musician
,
band
,
dance
,
musicians
,
folk
,
accordion
,
fiddle
,
folk dance
,
ceilidh
,
concertina
,
country dancing
,
cecil sharp house
