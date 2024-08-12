Guy Fawkes Inn

A glass in the Guy Fawkes Inn, where the man himself was born - not sure if it was in this very building or just on the same spot. It looked the part whatever and in the shadow of the minster. We'd spotted it when walking back to the guesthouse on Saturday evening.



Another good breakfast in the guesthouse before checking out and spending a morning wandering the atmospheric streets of York. The Shambles is all Harry Potter tourist bedlam, but still amazing to see these preserved buildings. Found a nice shirt in Toast.



Stopped for a drink in Guy Fawkes and then in the Maltings, a pub we found on a previous trip to York. Lots of excellent real ales and Dave had a 'third' of a 10 percent chocolate stout.



Train home left on time but due to signalling issues was 40 mins late. Out into the steamy late afternoon, ridiculous temps of 33-34 in London today. Home to unpack two lots of luggage (hadn't had a chance to unpack the folk festival suitcase on Saturday) and nibble on cheese.



York, North Yorkshire